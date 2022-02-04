Arab Coalition strikes in Yemen destroy nine ‘military vehicles,’ casualties reported

The Arab Coalition has performed 16 focused strikes in Yemen’s Marib and Hajjah to discourage the Iran-backed Houthi militia within the final 24 hours, in keeping with the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The variety of fatalities weren’t shared, however casualties have been reported, in keeping with SPA. Additonally, 9 “military vehicles” have been destroyed, in keeping with the identical report.

The operation comes throughout a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

Following a number of assault makes an attempt on the UAE, France has determined to reinforce Emirates’ defenses, together with Rafale jets, to counter any future makes an attempt.

It comes days after the US mentioned they may ship a warship and fighter jets to counter Houthi infiltrations.

These assaults have invited world condemnation and high-level talks are underway to discover a answer to the recurring challenge.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched dozens of cross-border assaults on Saudi Arabia all through 2021.

