Arab Coalition strikes kill 70 Houthi ‘terrorists’ in Marib

The Arab Coalition has performed 24 focused strikes in Yemen’s Marib to fight the Iran-backed Houthi militia, in keeping with the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The strikes killed 70 “terrorists” and 16 “military vehicles,” SPA reported on Friday.

The operation comes throughout a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Houthi militia assault on the UAE and the continued makes an attempt on Saudi Arabia have attracted international outcry.

The UAE assault was reportedly a first of its kind, resulting in condemnations of the Houthi group’s actions from all main world leaders.

UAE’s Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the nation’s president, is amongst lots of the native officers who’re in dialog with international representatives to discover a resolution to the Iran-backed subject.

Gargash stated that the UAE has a “legal and moral right” to defend itself against terrorist acts by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia throughout a name with Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen.

The UAE official additionally met with the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking the place he reiterated the necessity for “appropriate international pressure” which can assist reach a ceasefire settlement and assist find a political resolution to the Yemeni disaster.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border assaults on Saudi Arabia all through 2021.

In September 2021, the Houthis intensified their efforts to take Marib, a provincial capital which is the federal government’s final northern stronghold.

However, on January 26, forces of Yemen’s internationally acknowledged authorities swept through a strategic central province, forcing Houthi fighters out of its second largest district, reported The Associated Press.

The Iran-backed militia steadily goal civilian areas and power services within the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been finishing up assaults towards respectable navy Houthi targets in Yemen in current months, warning civilians to not strategy or collect across the focused websites beforehand.

The coalition additionally pressured that the operations shall be performed in keeping with worldwide humanitarian regulation.

Read extra:

Five killed, 34 injured in Iran-backed Houthi missile strike in Marib: State media

Arab Coalition says it did not target prison in Yemen’s Saada: Initial findings

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm support for Gulf security