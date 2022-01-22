Arab League delays annual summit as COVID-19 bites again

The Arab League has introduced it’s delaying its annual summit scheduled for March 22 in Algiers due to COVID-19 after two years of cancellations as a result of pandemic.

“Every year, the summit is held in March, but this year, there has been a delay,” the pan-Arab group’s assistant secretary normal, Hossam Zaki, mentioned in televised remarks Friday, every week after returning to Cairo from a go to to Algiers.

The final Arab League summit was held in Tunis in March 2019. The previous two years’ gatherings have been cancelled as a result of pandemic.

Zaki added that Algeria “preferred the option” of delaying the summit, noting that the vital mass of Arab leaders and high-ranking officers wanted for the summit couldn’t be assured as a result of public well being state of affairs.

Arab international ministers are anticipated to announce a brand new date for the summit throughout their scheduled assembly on March 9, Zaki mentioned.

Zaki mentioned that there have been “no political reasons” behind the delay, however the time might be used to “improve political climates” within the area.

The summit is necessary for Algeria, which has been looking for to broaden its political sphere of affect, in opposition to the backdrop of heightened tensions with Morocco.

No agenda has been introduced for this 12 months’s summit, however the Arab world stays plagued with a number of conflicts and crises.

These lengthen from the struggle in Yemen, which has killed practically 400,000 individuals since 2015, to the 2021 coup in Sudan that resulted in its suspension from the African Union, in addition to protracted crises in Libya, Lebanon and past.

