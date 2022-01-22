Arab League to host extraordinary meeting to discuss Iran-backed Houthi attack on UAE

Permanent delegates of the Arab League will maintain a rare session of the council to debate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi assault on UAE soil.

In a reported first, the Houthi militia backed by Iran, launched a drone attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three, injured six, and triggered an explosion to a gas depot.

In mild of this incident, which has garnered condemnation from over 114 nations and worldwide organizations, the UAE submitted a request to carry a rare council session, in line with the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The assembly might be headed by Kuwait in line with the SPA report.

On Friday, members of the United Nations Security Council unanimously condemned the actions of the Iran-backed Houthi on the UAE assault and up to date Saudi Arabian incursions.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president was quoted saying that the UAE has a “legal and moral” right to defend itself towards terrorist acts by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

These developments have raised alarms globally, with the US considering re-designating the Iran-backed Houthis as a terror group in line with US President Joe Biden.

