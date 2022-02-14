Arab states stress women’s rights to Taliban in aid talks

Gulf envoys careworn Monday that girls should be capable to work and go to highschool, in talks with the Taliban overseas minister as Afghanistan’s hardline rulers made a brand new bid to unblock overseas help.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, a key member of the Taliban management that took over Kabul six months in the past, met in Doha with ambassadors from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on the primary full day of his newest mission, the place he’s additionally to carry talks with European envoys.

The Taliban have been struggling to unfreeze billions of {dollars} of belongings overseas and get sanctions lifted because it faces stress over its remedy of girls and supporters of the Western-backed authorities toppled final yr.

The Taliban tweeted photos of the smiling overseas minister getting into Monday’s assembly with representatives from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. But diplomats stated no guarantees had been made by Afghan officers inside.

Arab envoys emphasised the necessity to assist Afghanistan’s “urgent humanitarian needs” because the nation confronts widespread starvation brought on by drought in addition to an financial disaster that has pushed up power unemployment, stated a GCC assertion.

While highlighting that there must be “non-interference” in Afghanistan’s affairs, they “stressed” the significance of a nationwide reconciliation plan that “takes into consideration the interests of all components of society and respects basic freedoms and rights, including women’s right to work and education.”

The ambassadors additionally raised fears that “terrorist groups may be able to launch attacks from Afghanistan’s territory against other countries.”

They insisted that the nation should not be exploited to gas the unlawful medicine commerce.

Muttaqi, who’s to carry a key assembly with European nations and different worldwide representatives on Wednesday, made no remark after the assembly.

No nation has but acknowledged the Taliban authorities and the newest talks got here solely days after President Joe Biden stated that $7 billion held in US banks can be break up between a fund to assist Afghanistan and to compensate victims of the September 11, 2001 assaults.

European governments and worldwide finance establishments are additionally holding again billions in help.

