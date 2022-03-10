Aramco says China joint venture to develop refinery, petrochemical complex 

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco mentioned on Thursday its three way partnership in China will develop a significant built-in refinery and petrochemical advanced within the northeast of the nation.

The undertaking, anticipated to be operational in 2024, combines a 300,000 barrel-per-day capability refinery and ethylene-based steam cracker, with Aramco set to produce as much as 210,000 barrels a day of crude oil feedstock.

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO) is a three way partnership between Saudi oil large Aramco and North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.

