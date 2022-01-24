Aramco’s Rumayyan: IKTVA drew 500 investments to Saudi Arabia with CapEx of $7 bln

Saudi Aramco’s IKTVA program has attracted greater than 500 investments inside Saudi Arabia with an estimated capital expenditure of $7 billion, Chairman of the Board of Directors Yasir al-Rumayyan stated.

The in-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) is a program created by Saudi Aramco to baseline, measure and assist elevated ranges of localization within the Kingdom.

“The program creates an ecosystem of integrated value chains that help businesses operate efficiently in Saudi Arabia, and our model has so far attracted more than 500 investments inside the Kingdom with an estimated CAPEX of $7 billion. Of those, more than 100 investments are now operating,” Rumayyan stated.

“These investments in the Kingdom contribute to the country’s GDP, benefiting the economy and creating thousands of new jobs,” he added.

Since the launch of the IKTVA program in 2015, it has achieved substantial progress: 30 p.c common annual enhance of suppliers’ native items and companies procurement contribution, an annual progress of 30 p.c in native workforce coaching and growth, and 50 p.c annual progress in suppliers’ investments in SMEs.

The Chairman defined that IKTVA facilitates Aramco’s function within the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by way of: offering coaching and expertise, creating financial alternatives for each giant firms and small companies, encouraging a extra inclusive office, and establishing an ecosystem of built-in worth chains to assist companies set up themselves in Saudi Arabia.

The program additionally helps in constructing a world-class provide chain to serve each Aramco’s and its companions’ wants and in facilitating the event of a various, sustainable and a globally aggressive vitality sector within the Kingdom.

Rumayyan added that IKTVA contributed to Aramco’s long-term methods such because the latest internet zero pledge: “Localization presents a tremendous opportunity to help reduce carbon footprint and therefore build a more sustainable energy sector. Streamlining local logistics and the more efficient use of transport networks offers the long-term potential to reduce emissions, complementing carbon reduction efforts underway elsewhere in the business.”

