Arby’s worker seen urinating in milkshake mix on video: Police

An Arby’s worker was caught urinating into his retailer’s milkshake combine on two events whereas authorities carried out a toddler pornography investigation in opposition to him.

Police in Vancouver, Washington, confirmed the disturbing discover in a information launch on Sunday. The worker, Stephen Sharp, was confronted by police on Tuesday and confessed to “having a sexual interest in children” throughout an interview, in addition to to downloading and distributing little one pornography. He was additionally decided to be an evening supervisor at an Arby’s location within the metropolis.

“A search warrant was executed on Stephen Sharp’s digital devices located on his person and at his residence,” the information launch acknowledged. “A preliminary search by a DECU digital forensics investigator revealed a video of a subject later identified as Stephen Sharp urinating in a container confirmed to be milkshake mix from Arby’s. Stephen Sharp confessed to detectives he urinated on at least two occasions into the milkshake mixture for sexual gratification.”

The investigation is being carried out by the Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit on the Vancouver Police Department. Sharp was discovered to have possessed and distributed “dozens” of sexually express photographs and movies of kids. In a minimum of one occasion, Sharp doubtless downloaded one in all these photographs or movies whereas in shut proximity to his place of employment.

Sharp was booked on the Clark County Jail and charged with 4 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually express conduct and 4 counts of dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually express conduct and assault. The full contents of his seized digital units are nonetheless being investigated.

The Vancouver Police are actually working to establish potential victims of Sharp’s stomach-turning actions. Any prospects who bought a milkshake on the Arby’s situated at 221 NE 104 Ave., in Vancouver, Washington, on both October 30 and 31, 2021, are requested to contact Detective Robert Givens at robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us.

“The Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit has not located evidence that Arby’s or its franchisee were aware of the abhorrent actions of Stephen Sharp,” the information launch famous.

Newsweek reached out to Arby’s remark.

Another alarming incident involving an Arby’s worker occurred late final month in Hueytown, Alabama. On April 23, police responded to the shop after an worker allegedly threw sizzling grease at a buyer utilizing the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. The worker, 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples was arrested on the scene and later charged with first-degree assault. Her sufferer was left with third-degree burns on 60 p.c of their physique. Arby’s additionally confirmed to WVTM 13 News that Peoples had been fired instantly after the incident.