Arcade Fire and The Black Keys: A mixed return for the old guard of indie
It is usually a poisoned chalice when bands begin out as critically lauded indie-rock pioneers then hit the massive time and blow up right into a stadium rock success story. With mass reputation, any variety of pitfalls lay in wait to derail an artist – author’s block, self-satisfaction, compromise, hifalutin concepts, too many “yes” males, medicine, ego and on and on.
And then, in fact, there’s the general public’s unending thirst for the brand new, and the rock-bore angle of “I only liked them before they signed to a major label”, a scenario completely summed up by Regurgitator in 1997’s cutting-but-catchy I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff.
But typically it’s not us, it’s them, and after a band blows up, they could beef up, bland out, and lose what made them so fascinating within the first place. Hello, Kings Of Leon. And welcome to the conundrums confronted by Canadian collective Arcade Fire and Akron, Ohio duo The Black Keys.
Arcade Fire are coming off the again of what most critics think about their worst album, 2017’s largely unloved and typically outright pilloried Everything Now. Accompanied by a parody promo marketing campaign that backfired badly, it was designed as an Achtung Baby-style train in satire and social commentary, however too arch by half. For a band that blew the doorways off with the unbridled ardour of their 2004 debut Funeral and the emotive masterwork that’s their 2010 idea album The Suburbs, it was a protracted fall to earth.
On paper, the elevator pitch for his or her sixth album, We, pushes all of the buttons marked “Pink Floyd-esque pretensions”, with their bio explaining that the report is a “cathartic journey” that “follows a distinct arc from darkness into light over the course of seven songs divided into two sides.”
Alrighty then.
The excellent news is that they don’t use a sledgehammer to get this level throughout. Yes, there’s loads of hand-wringing and brow-furrowing about eager to unsubscribe from the tip of the world and crying whereas watching the moon on the ocean the place California was once. But they’ve rediscovered fascinating methods to say all this, somewhat than the po-faced art-school rock stars they become on the final report.
End Of The Empire I-IV is an formidable four-parter that finds widespread floor between Ziggy Stardust and OK Computer. And on the album’s again half they faucet again into that celebratory factor that made them so beloved, whether or not it’s the heartland rock of The Lightning I, II or the Tom Tom Club-meets-Tune-Yards loopiness of Unconditional II (Race And Religion).