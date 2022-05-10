Arcade Fire and The Black Keys: A mixed return for the old guard of indie

It is usually a poisoned chalice when bands begin out as critically lauded indie-rock pioneers then hit the massive time and blow up right into a stadium rock success story. With mass reputation, any variety of pitfalls lay in wait to derail an artist – author’s block, self-satisfaction, compromise, hifalutin concepts, too many “yes” males, medicine, ego and on and on.

And then, in fact, there’s the general public’s unending thirst for the brand new, and the rock-bore angle of “I only liked them before they signed to a major label”, a scenario completely summed up by Regurgitator in 1997’s cutting-but-catchy I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff.

Arcade Fire have returned with We, their first new album in 5 years. Credit:Michael Marcelle

But typically it’s not us, it’s them, and after a band blows up, they could beef up, bland out, and lose what made them so fascinating within the first place. Hello, Kings Of Leon. And welcome to the conundrums confronted by Canadian collective Arcade Fire and Akron, Ohio duo The Black Keys.

Arcade Fire are coming off the again of what most critics think about their worst album, 2017’s largely unloved and typically outright pilloried Everything Now. Accompanied by a parody promo marketing campaign that backfired badly, it was designed as an Achtung Baby-style train in satire and social commentary, however too arch by half. For a band that blew the doorways off with the unbridled ardour of their 2004 debut Funeral and the emotive masterwork that’s their 2010 idea album The Suburbs, it was a protracted fall to earth.