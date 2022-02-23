Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

A crew of Jordanian and French archaeologists stated Tuesday that it had discovered a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a distant Neolithic website in Jordan’s japanese desert.

The ritual complicated was present in a Neolithic campsite close to massive constructions often called “desert kites,” or mass traps which can be believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter.

Such traps encompass two or extra lengthy stone partitions converging towards an enclosure and are discovered scattered throughout the deserts of the Middle East.

“The site is unique, first because of its preservation state,” stated Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, co-director of the mission. “It’s 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact.”

Within the shrine had been two carved standing stones bearing anthropomorphic figures, one accompanied by a illustration of the “desert kite,” in addition to an altar, fireside, marine shells and miniature mannequin of the gazelle entice.

The researchers stated in an announcement that the shrine “sheds an entire new light on the symbolism, artistic expression as well as spiritual culture of these hitherto unknown Neolithic populations.”

The proximity of the positioning to the traps suggests the inhabitants had been specialised hunters and that the traps had been “the center of their cultural, economic and even symbolic life in this marginal zone,” the assertion stated.

The crew included archaeologists from Jordan’s Al Hussein Bin Talal University and the French Institute of the Near East. The website was excavated throughout the newest digging season in 2021.

