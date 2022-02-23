Archaeologists find a 9,000-year-old shrine in the desert in Jordan

toggle caption Jordan Tourism Ministry/by way of AP

AMMAN, Jordan — A workforce of Jordanian and French archaeologists stated Tuesday that it had discovered a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a distant Neolithic web site in Jordan’s jap desert.

The ritual complicated was present in a Neolithic campsite close to massive buildings often called “desert kites,” or mass traps which can be believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter.

Such traps include two or extra lengthy stone partitions converging towards an enclosure and are discovered scattered throughout the deserts of the Middle East.

“The site is unique, first because of its preservation state,” stated Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, co-director of the mission. “It’s 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact.”

Within the shrine have been two carved standing stones bearing anthropomorphic figures, one accompanied by a illustration of the “desert kite,” in addition to an altar, fireside, marine shells and miniature mannequin of the gazelle lure.

The researchers stated in an announcement that the shrine “sheds an entire new light on the symbolism, artistic expression as well as spiritual culture of these hitherto unknown Neolithic populations.”

The proximity of the positioning to the traps suggests the inhabitants have been specialised hunters and that the traps have been “the center of their cultural, economic and even symbolic life in this marginal zone,” the assertion stated.

The workforce included archaeologists from Jordan’s Al Hussein Bin Talal University and the French Institute of the Near East. The web site was excavated throughout the latest digging season in 2021.