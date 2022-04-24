Archery World Cup 2022: Tarundeep Rai, Ridhi Clinch Recurve Mixed Team Gold In Thrilling Final | Other Sports News

The Indian recurve combined crew on Sunday defeated Great Britain within the ultimate to win the gold medal on the Archery World Cup 2022, Antalya. Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi got here from behind twice within the summit conflict earlier than beating Britons Bryony Pitman and Alex Wise by a shoot-off. The Indian archery pair bagged India’s second gold medal of the meet.

The 17-year-old Ridhi and 38-year-old Olympian Tarundeep Rai did not get pleasure from a fantastic begin within the ultimate. Down 2-0 Ridhi and Rai bounced again to stage up the affair.

The third set noticed Indians dropping to British pair by 39-40. The Indian duo scripted one other comeback to remain within the match as they gained the fourth set by 38-37 to tie up the match at 4-4 and drive the shoot-off.

The Indians gained the tense shoot-off by 18-17.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian males’s compound crew on Saturday defeated France within the ultimate to win India’s first medal on the Archery World Cup 2022.

Promoted

The trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan defeated the French crew by 232-230 to safe the gold.