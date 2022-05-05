Archibald packers pick Waititi portrait

New Zealand-born Sydney-based artist Claus Stangl has taken out certainly one of Australia’s prime artwork honours along with his portrait of Academy Award-winning director Taika Waititi.

Stangl on Thursday received the Packing Room Prize, an Archibald Prize class, which is awarded by gallery workers who obtain, unpack, and dangle the portraits.

“I really couldn’t believe it when he said that I could do it and I could paint him,” Stangl stated.

“He’s a guy who’s completely comfortable in front of the camera, as well as working behind the lens.”

Head packer Brett Cuthbertson holds 52 per cent of the vote for the Packing Room Prize and stated this 12 months could be his final on the judging panel. He will retire after 41 years with the Art Gallery of NSW.

“In this world full of war and COVID [it] is pretty miserable at times. This guy has a vision and a twisted sense of humour that we all need right now,” Mr Cuthbertson stated.

The winner of the highest nationwide portrait gong – the Archibald, the nation’s oldest artwork prize – will obtain $100,000.

Archibald Prize entries should have been painted previously 12 months from at the very least one dwell sitting with the artist.

The $50,000 Wynne Prize will go to the perfect panorama portray of Australian surroundings or figurative sculpture, whereas the $40,000 Sulman Prize might be awarded to the perfect topic portray, style portray, or mural mission in oil, acrylic, watercolour, or combined media.

This 12 months, greater than 1900 entries had been acquired for the Archibald, Wynne, and Sulman prizes.

The remaining winners might be introduced subsequent Friday, May 13.