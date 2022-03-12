Arctic Council slams Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States condemned on March 3 Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and be aware the grave impediments to worldwide cooperation, together with within the Arctic, that Russia’s actions have induced.

“We remain convinced of the enduring value of the Arctic Council for circumpolar cooperation and reiterate our support for this institution and its work,” the Artic Council mentioned in a joint assertion. “We hold a responsibility to the people of the Arctic, including the indigenous peoples, who contribute to and benefit from the important work undertaken in the Council,” they added.

“The core principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, based on international law, have long underpinned the work of the Arctic Council, a forum which Russia currently chairs. In light of Russia’s flagrant violation of these principles, our representatives will not travel to Russia for meetings of the Arctic Council,” the assertion learn. Additionally, the Arctic Council states mentioned they’re briefly pausing participation in all conferences of the Council and its subsidiary our bodies, pending consideration of the required modalities that may enable them to proceed the Council’s essential work in view of the present circumstances.