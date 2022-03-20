Are our remaining coronavirus restrictions still needed?

Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious ailments knowledgeable at ANU, mentioned there wanted to be warning if isolation guidelines have been eased, arguing we would have liked extra information on the BA.2 variant turning into dominant in Australia earlier than it could possibly be deemed a suitable threat. Loading “Even in the countries that have done it, there are usually conditions,” he added, noting it might be prudent to keep up testing necessities or maybe guidelines about not visiting aged care amenities and hospitals after potential publicity. Professor Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, mentioned rising information in regards to the restricted threat of reinfection modified the calculus for shut contact isolation. “There are lots of people out there who have had infections and their risk of coming up with it a second time is very low,” she mentioned.

She mentioned the present shut contact guidelines weren’t being closely policed and a transfer to advising individuals to quarantine voluntarily primarily based on their particular person circumstances may work. “Isolation is probably something we could pull back on, with a move to testing and monitoring for symptoms,” she mentioned. “If we are trusting people anyway, we should trust them to avoid vulnerable settings without requiring them to stay at home.” Masks on public transport … and at indoor music festivals Although many of the guidelines round mask-wearing have been scrapped final month, there are some locations they continue to be necessary: on public transport (together with taxis and Ubers) and at public transport ready areas (together with airports), in hospitals and well being amenities, at a residential care facility or hostel, on a aircraft whereas above NSW and at indoor music festivals of greater than 1000 individuals. “You can have a small setting which is probably more risky than a large one, depending on ventilation,” Professor Bennett remarked in regards to the competition rule. “That is the trouble with one-size-fits-all rules.”

However, she was supportive of protecting masks in locations with susceptible individuals and on public transport, notably with a concentrate on higher-quality N95/P2 masks. “While case numbers are on the rise in the community, in particular, these are places that masks do have a role.” Loading Professor Greg Dore, an infectious ailments doctor with the Kirby Institute, agreed masks use needs to be centered on N95/P2 masks in settings with susceptible individuals. Professor Alexandra Martiniuk, an epidemiologist on the University of Sydney, mentioned NSW was getting into a “tricky point” with figuring out which restrictions would assist curb rising instances. There is critical proof COVID-19 spreads greatest in crowded environments with shouting and singing, like a music competition.

As for public transport, she mentioned proof confirmed masks sporting helped shield the susceptible, and that didn’t simply imply individuals in hospital and aged care. “Sometimes our most vulnerable in the community need to ride public transit, such as older people who don’t drive any more,” she famous. Vaccination necessities In NSW, most professions with a vaccine requirement – together with medical doctors and nurses, lecturers and the aviation business – solely must have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only aged care staff are required to have had a 3rd dose. The proof with the Omicron variant suggests three doses of a vaccine is critical to have any important influence on the chance of catching and transmitting the virus.

“I don’t understand why we’d want to continue to discriminate against a small minority in the community when the impact on overall transmission is negligible to none,” Professor Dore mentioned. He believes there is no such thing as a motive for a double-dose vaccine passport below the present circumstances. Other consultants have related ideas. “With the position we were in late last year, requiring two doses was very clear,” mentioned Paul Griffin, an affiliate professor on the University of Queensland who conducts scientific trials of vaccines. “But for good protection against Omicron we do know we need three doses, it’s likely that two doses are not sufficient to stop transmission and infection.” Dr Griffin mentioned whereas it was “abundantly clear” these working with susceptible individuals, together with well being and aged care staff, ought to have three doses to guard others from extreme an infection, it was tougher to justify any vaccine mandate for different professions.

“It’s not as clear-cut, careful consideration should be made as to whether there is a reason other professions need to be vaccinated.” Pre-departure testing The guidelines for individuals getting into Australia are a mixture of federal and state necessities. The federal Department of Home Affairs requires that worldwide arrivals have a destructive pre-departure COVID-19 take a look at, both a PCR take a look at taken inside 72 hours of take-off or a medical certificates that signifies a destructive fast antigen take a look at (RAT) was taken inside 24 hours of departure. If an individual’s flight is delayed, their take a look at stays legitimate even when it was taken outdoors of these time frames. However, when a flight is re-scheduled or cancelled, they have to be certain that they’ve fulfilled the necessities for his or her new flight time.

Loading On arrival in NSW, totally vaccinated travellers should journey straight to their lodging and take a RAT. They are additionally barred from visiting high-risk locations resembling hospitals and aged care amenities for seven days after their arrival. “Ultimately, it’s trying to stop a seeding case on a plane. And if you take that testing away, people might be less careful before travel and we may end up with more cases this way,” Professor Bennett mentioned. Professor Martiniuk agreed this rule was way more about these on the aircraft than these in Australia. “It’s not necessarily needed for Australia any more: we are a pond of COVID and dropping one more drop in doesn’t really do much.”