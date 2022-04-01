Are these dogs doing a ‘secret paw-shake’ in this amusing video? People think so

Dog videos are sometimes enjoyable to look at. The clips capturing the completely different antics of the pooches usually have the facility to uplift folks’s temper nearly immediately. The Internet can be stuffed with completely different movies showcasing canines doing varied issues. Just like this clip posted on Reddit that showcases two canines doing a ‘secret paw-shake’ – or no less than that’s what netizens suppose.

The video was posted a couple of hours in the past and since being shared, it has additionally captured folks’s consideration. The video opens to point out two canines standing inside a room going through each other. The textual content “I think this is some sort of secret handshake” additionally seems on the display screen.

We gained’t give away every thing. So, check out the video to see when you additionally suppose that the canines are doing a ‘secret paw-shake’:

The video, since being posted about 14 hours in the past, has gathered greater than 4,500 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The amusing video has additionally prompted folks to put up varied reactions.

“They are basically both repeatedly telling the other dog that they want to play,” wrote a Reddit person. “I could listen to those tappy toes a thousand times,” expressed one other. “Looks a bit like some kind of rock-paper-scissors….golden lost,” joked a 3rd. “Absolutely,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?