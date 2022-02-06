‘Are you kidding?’: Aussie is a freak

Australia is within the field seat to say an Ashes sequence victory after a scintillating efficiency with the ball and within the subject on Sunday.

The Aussie ladies’s aspect is monstering England with a medical bowling efficiency within the first innings of Sunday’s ODI to all however verify the Ashes will likely be determined in the present day.

Australia has already retained the prized urn however will lock up an outright victory within the multi-format sequence by profitable a minimum of one of many final two ODIs.

Meg Lanning’s troops look primed to go on with Sunday’s ODI, the second of three, after dominating the English with the ball.

Aussie followers had been left nervous by information that Darcie Brown, the choose of the bowlers within the first ODI, would miss Sunday’s match after pulling up sore. To make issues worse, Player Of The Match Beth Mooney was additionally dominated out by way of quad tightness.

Watch the CommBank Women’s Ashes Series on Kayo. Every Test, T20 & ODI Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

Missing two of their Ashes heroes didn’t faze the Aussies, although, who grabbed the competition by the throat from the outset.

The Junction Oval pitch seemed to be favouring spin so captain Meg Lanning had Alana King and Jess Jonassen working additional time early on.

It paid off.

Playing simply the second ODI of her profession, Alana King was exceptionally economical with figures of 1-13 after seven overs.

Jonassen, in the meantime, confirmed precisely why she’s the top-ranked WODI bowler on the planet, trapping skipper Heather Knight with a plum LBW and tempting vice-captain Nat Sciver right into a lobbing to mid-off, the place she was caught.

Ellyse Perry shrugged off criticisms of her white ball kind to take her first ODI wicket since October 2019. The Aussie veteran had posted figures of 3-12 after seven overs.

Such was the dominance of her friends, Tahlia McGrath wasn’t required to bowl in any respect within the first 30 overs, regardless of being certainly one of Australia’s most constant performers with the ball this sequence.

The Aussie bowlers had been relentless, however acrobatic performances behind the stumps had the group simply as excited.

Wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy should’ve thought she’d claimed prime spot on the highlights reel together with her rolling catch of Tammy Beaumont.

But the captain appeared decided to out-do her.

Lanning’s one-handed catch within the cordon to dismiss Dani Wyatt despatched England right into a tailspin and had the group in a frenzy.