Are You The Winner? $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Clarkston Remains Unclaimed, Expires April 24

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Lottery gamers have just a few days left to see in the event that they maintain a $150,000 Powerball ticket purchased final 12 months in Clarkston.

Officials say the profitable ticket purchased on the Pine Knob Wine Shoppe on Maybee Road stays unclaimed and is about to run out at 4:45 p.m. on April 24.

The ticket matched the numbers and Powerball: 22-36-48-59-61 PB: 22.

The winner ought to name 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to gather the prize, which have to be claimed at Michigan Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Officials say the cash will go to the state’s School Aid Fund if not claimed.

