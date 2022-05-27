Argentina confirms Latin America’s first case of monkeypox

Argentina confirmed the primary case of monkeypox in Latin America on Friday and reported one other suspected case of the illness, the Ministry of Health stated in a press assertion.

Spain, England and Portugal are the nations with probably the most instances within the current outbreak of this normally gentle viral illness exterior their endemic areas, normally present in elements of West and Central Africa.

“The outcome of the PCR result of the case in question is positive,” stated the Argentine ministry, which added that the affected person is in good well being and that individuals who have been in shut contact with the person have been below medical and epidemiological management, with no signs to date.

The ministry reported one other suspected case of a Spanish citizen who arrived within the nation on Wednesday and commenced to develop ulcerous lesions the following day.

“The patient is in good general condition, isolated and receiving symptomatic treatment,” the ministry stated.

Most of the reported infections world wide to date haven’t been critical. Many – however not all – of the individuals who have been identified within the present monkeypox outbreak have been males who’ve intercourse with males. Symptoms embody fever and a rash.

Around 20 nations the place monkeypox will not be endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral illness, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections, largely in Europe.

