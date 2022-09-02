Argentina V-P unharmed after assailant threatens her with gun – Times of India





BUENOS AIRES: Argentina ‘s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was attacked by an unidentified assailant with a gun late on Thursday, based on native tv footage, which confirmed she remained unhurt as no pictures had been fired.

The incident befell on the entrance of Fernandez de Kirchner’s Buenos Aires house, the place tons of of protesters have gathered in current days to help the previous president, who’s within the midst of a corruption trial.

Television footage confirmed that no pictures had been fired after a person pointed a gun at Fernandez in the midst of a crowd. Local media mentioned that the attacker could also be Brazilian.









