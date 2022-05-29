Argentine State responsible for 1924 Napalpí Massacre of 500 indigenous people: Federal court – Latin America Reports

This article was initially printed by Miguel Goyeneche on Argentina Reports, a sister publication.

A federal court docket on Thursday deemed the Argentine State answerable for the “Napalpí Massacre” that killed over 500 indigenous folks on a reservation within the northeastern province of Chaco in 1924. The decide referred to as the bloodbath a “crime against humanity” and ordered the State to make remedial reparations.

Judge Zunilda Niremperger, who presided over the trial which lasted almost a month, ordered the State to incorporate the bloodbath in its faculty curriculum going ahead, conduct forensic evaluation to find the stays of victims, and to carry a public occasion acknowledging the State’s accountability which can embody surviving victims and their descendants. The decide additionally ordered the development of a museum and memorial on the website of the bloodbath, according to Argentina’s Secretariat of Human Rights.

The trial, dubbed “the trial for truth,” didn’t embody any defendants, as policemen and different authorities concerned within the bloodbath have all died, and the plaintiff, Chaco Secretary of Human Rights and Gender Silvana Pérez, reportedly didn’t search monetary reparations on this case, nonetheless, specialists say the court docket’s ruling may pave the way for additional lawsuits from victims’ households.

The evening earlier than the trial verdict, the Napalpí Foundation issued a statement.

“This trial is the first in the country to judge an ethnocide as a crime against humanity,” it learn, and added, “This instance is fundamental not only in terms of historical reparations for the aggrieved communities but also for society itself, since the consequences of this massacre meant the invisibility and silence of a fundamental part of history and our identity.”

The 1924 Napalpí Massacre

On a reservation in northeastern Argentina referred to as Napalpí, Moqoit and Qom indigenous communities lived in slave-like circumstances imposed on them by European settlers.

On July 19,1924, the group was protesting inhumane working and residing circumstances on native cotton plantations when a brutal repression by police and settlers killed 400 to 500 indigenous staff. Survivors had been chased down and persecuted for months.

A more moderen consciousness concerning the atrocities dedicated that day, which led to final week’s historic ruling, had been made potential due to investigations by historians like Juan Chico, a 45-year outdated Qom researcher who died final yr of COVID-19. Juan spent a few years of his life visiting the world searching for survivors and documenting their testimonies concerning the bloodbath.

“He walked around 30 to 40 kilometers, from Quitilipi to Machagay and other places looking for testimonies and information together with Mario Fernández,” mentioned Ana Noriega, a member of the Napalpí Foundation.

A supporter of the Napalpí Foundation outdoors court docket final week. Image courtesy of the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation.

Chico’s final companion, Raquel Esquivel, mentioned that she heard about what had occurred at Napalpí by means of her maternal grandmother, “because she speaks the Qom language but her mother doesn’t.”

“When I was little, I asked my grandmother why she spoke in Qom and my mother did not, to which she replied that many years ago there was a massacre of many brothers and, to protect the family, she had not taught her children the language,” Esquivel told Telam.