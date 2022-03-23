Arizona basketball players slammed for postgame antics after NCAA Tournament win over TCU

The Arizona basketball group escaped with an 85-80 win in overtime over TCU within the second spherical of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening.

Some weren’t happy with how the Wildcats’ gamers dealt with the group’s postgame celebration, nevertheless.

One web site slammed the gamers for his or her postgame antics after the victory.

Frogs O’ War, an SB Nation TCU web site, tweeted a video after the sport displaying Arizona gamers showing to wave goodbye and taunt TCU followers within the aftermath of the sport.

It tweeted this message with the video: “Rather than celebrating with their team and bench, Wildcat players immediately ran over to the TCU fan base waving goodbye and blowing kisses. One team walked away with a W, but the other walked away with dignity.”

More: Arizona vs. TCU men’s NCAA Tournament basketball game marred by controversial no-call late

More: Houston vs. Arizona picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament game?

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks, predictions, odds:

It additionally tweeted that “Kerr Kriisa just mockingly joined in on the TCU Alma Mater holding up a Horned Frog hand sign. He finished with 3 points on 1-10 shooting and a pair of turnovers. Disgusting display of sportsmanship.”

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on TV: How to watch games

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) reacts within the first half in opposition to the TCU Horned Frogs throughout the second spherical of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

People had blended ideas on the Arizona gamers’ postgame actions:

Arizona’s coach, Tommy Lloyd, was proven in a special sort of video after the sport, when CBS Sports caught him attempting to console TCU’s Eddie Lampkin Jr.

The No. 1 seeded Wildcats will subsequent face No. 5 seed Houston within the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

How do you’re feeling concerning the group’s postgame actions?

Story continues

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support native journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com in the present day.

This article initially appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona players slammed for NCAA Tournament postgame antics vs. TCU