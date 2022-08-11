Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis pose for pictures post marriage, host star-studded bash | PICS

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Celebrities at Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis’ put up marriage ceremony bash

Arjun Kanungo, who has delivered hits like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Gallan Tipsiyaan, tied the knot with long-time fiancee Carla Dennis on August 10 in Mumbai. The couple has been in a relationship for seven years and was planning to get married for a while. The day lastly got here as the celebs descended in Mumbai to bless the couple. They sealed their love within the holy bond of matrimony. After sharing their pretty marriage ceremony footage on social media, Arjun and Carla additionally hosted a bash for his or her movie business mates within the metropolis.

Arjun and Carla pose at newlyweds

At their post-wedding bash, Arjun and Carla posed as a newlywed couple. Arjun regarded sensible in a black swimsuit and Carla regarded beautiful in a sequin saree with a stylish shirt. They welcomed the visitors to have a good time their marriage ceremony with them. They posed for the camerapersons with folded arms as they thanked them for the blessings on their big day. At their post-wedding bash, many celebs from the movie business additionally arrived.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni at Arjun and Carla’s bash

Lovebirds Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni made one more couple look at Arjun and Carla’s post-wedding bash. They made for a surprising pair collectively. Bobby Deol arrived together with his spouse. He can be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor subsequent. Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait regarded beautiful in a black celebration costume however made everybody curious with the solid on her left arm.

Arjun and Carla to get married once more

The couple additionally has plans to carry a white marriage ceremony subsequent yr. The marriage ceremony in Mumbai took place as per Hindu traditions, the place Carla paired her bridal outfit together with her mother-in-law’s jewelry. Arjun additional shared,” We will be hosting this in April 2023 in the UK. This is for Carla and her near and dear ones.” Their marriage ceremony pics are receiving all of the love on Instagram.

Arjun wrote on social media sharing his marriage ceremony pics with Carla, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter – Arjun and Carla Kanungo (sic).”

