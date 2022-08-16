Arjun Kapoor Enjoys ‘Healthy’ Pizza Party With Malaika Arora – See Pic

People in India celebrated a extremely lengthy and festive vacation just lately. It began with Raksha Bandhan, adopted by the weekend (Saturday, Sunday); and eventually, we marked the 76th Independence Day on Monday. This absolutely implies that all of us had been on a bingeing spree. Let’s admit, no pageant appears full with no vary of scrumptious meals to bask in! Seemingly, it was the identical for Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his associate Malaika Arora. At least, their social media says so! Arjun just lately took to Instagram to offer us a sneak peek into his meal date, and we absolutely can say it got here with a brilliant wholesome twist to it.

If you scroll via Arjun Kapoor‘s Instagram nowadays, one can find him into all issues wholesome. From his wonderful bodily transformation to the meal decisions – every factor spells well being and goodness. Likewise, his latest meal date with Malaika included a healthful, but ‘wholesome’ pizza. Malaika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the scrumptious pizza and wrote alongside, “When pizza tastes this good and is healthy…I can guff every day…”

Arjun shared the story on his Insta-handle and wrote, “Pizza party” with a coronary heart emoji. Take a glance:

Photo Credit: Instagram

Doesn’t the pizza look scrumptious? If you ask us, we’re absolutely slurping! If you too are on the identical boat, then right here we now have a shock for you. We curated a listing of some wholesome and scrumptious pizzas that may satiate your longing for Italian delicacies within the yummiest method attainable. Click here for the wholesome pizza recipes.

Now that you’ve got these wholesome pizza recipes, we propose getting ready them one after the other and indulging the Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor method!

And do tell us which of the above pizza recipes you appreciated probably the most!

