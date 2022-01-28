Arjun Tendulkar reveals his favourite Mumbai Indians player

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar not too long ago answered just a few questions on Instagram. And, when requested as to who’s his favorite Mumbai Indians’ (MI) participant, Tendulkar Jr. replied that he likes Jasprit Bumrah probably the most.

Arjun Tendulkar was picked by the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise within the 2021 IPL auctions. He has not but performed a single match within the IPL.

Arjun Tendulkar was purchased for a sum of INR 20 Lakhs by the 5 time IPL champions. You can see the screenshot of the reply given by Arjun Tendulkar under.

Jasprit Bumrah was retained by the Mumbai Indians (MI) forward of IPL 2022

The Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) aspect retained Jasprit Bumrah forward of the 2022 IPL mega auctions. Bumrah will draw a wage of INR 12 Crores.

Bumrah has been the mainstay of the Mumbai aspect for 8 years. The proper arm pacer has represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 106 IPL matches and has scalped 130 wickets at a wonderful strike fee of simply 18.63.

Bumrah additionally averages solely 23.05 with the ball in IPL cricket as nicely. Apart from the IPL, Bumrah can be one of many mainstays of the Indian aspect with the ball in hand. The 28-year-old has featured in 27 Tests, 70 ODIs and 55 T20Is for the Indian cricket group.

While he has taken 113 wickets within the whites, the precise arm speedster has prized out 113 batters within the ODI format of the sport as nicely. In T20I cricket, Bumrah has taken 66 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was final seen in motion throughout the three match ODI sequence that India performed in opposition to South Africa. He scalped a complete of 5 wickets in that sequence in opposition to the Proteas at a mean of 27.40.

He has been rested for India’s upcoming restricted overs sequence in opposition to the West Indies that may begin on sixth February 2022. This sequence in opposition to the West Indies will consist of three ODIs and three T20I matches.