Arlo Parks review: Sydney gig as gentle as a summer breeze

ARLO PARKS

Enmore Theatre, August 13

★★★ British singer-songwriter Anaïs Marinho, 22, releases music beneath the identify “Arlo Parks”, and if that seems like an idyllic spot excellent for picnics with associates in the summertime, then her music is the mild, buoyant soundtrack within the background, content material enjoying second fiddle to the dialog. Not that there’s something flawed with that: music has all the time been about suiting completely different conditions – thumping techno for once you need to annoy the neighbours, jazz for once you need to seem cultured, steel for once you need to punch a gap in a wall – and creating a relaxing vibe for the low-key occasions definitely has its place. Arlo Parks acting at this 12 months’s Darwin Festival. Credit:Helen Orr The downside is when a musical temper is rigidly sustained to the purpose of inertia, which is the case for a lot of this present: the ocean of heads could calmly bob to at least one breezy tune after the opposite, however which means no massive waves are made, no boats are rocked.

The music itself, performed competently sufficient by a backing band of 4 musicians, veers a little bit too intently to ’80s straightforward listening, so easy and inoffensive that even a reasonably tame bass solo throughout Cola elicits a disproportionate variety of cheers from the group for sounding like “rocking out” compared to every part else. Parks herself appears completely beautiful, relaxed and smiling and sort, with a soothing, stunning voice that calms nerves quite than frays them. But coupled with music that’s too even-keeled for its personal good, the outcomes as a rule are likely to veer towards prosaic quite than thrilling. Loading It’s telling that the one second of the evening that comes near inducing a goosebump or two comes throughout Angel’s Song when the band principally take a again seat, Parks singing with only a guitar for accompaniment and proving her voice is way extra highly effective and affecting minus the funk-lite backing. The overwhelming majority of the hyped crowd, nevertheless, seems to be loving each second regardless, and through punchier, poppier songs like Caroline, Hurt and Too Good, it’s a little bit simpler to purchase into the keenness and see how Parks bagged herself the Mercury Prize for final 12 months’s debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams.