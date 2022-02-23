Australia

Armadale Line closure slammed over cost, timeframe

It is “delusional” to count on the key works deliberate on the Armadale Line will be accomplished inside 18 months, based on Shadow Transport Minister Shane Love – who additionally blasted the surging price of the mission.

When Premier Mark McGowan was first elected in 2017 his social gathering’s flagship Metronet coverage earmarked $291 million to be spent extending the Armadale Line to Byford.

Two degree crossings – Oats Street in Carlisle and Wharf Street in Cannington – would even be eliminated at a complete price of between $100 million and $140 million.

Five years later the dimensions – and price – of the Armadale Line enhancements has expanded dramatically, with the overall bundle of works not but underneath contract however estimated to return in at “just under $2 billion”.



