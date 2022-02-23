Armadale Line closure slammed over cost, timeframe

It is “delusional” to count on the key works deliberate on the Armadale Line will be accomplished inside 18 months, based on Shadow Transport Minister Shane Love – who additionally blasted the surging price of the mission.

When Premier Mark McGowan was first elected in 2017 his social gathering’s flagship Metronet coverage earmarked $291 million to be spent extending the Armadale Line to Byford.

Two degree crossings – Oats Street in Carlisle and Wharf Street in Cannington – would even be eliminated at a complete price of between $100 million and $140 million.

Five years later the dimensions – and price – of the Armadale Line enhancements has expanded dramatically, with the overall bundle of works not but underneath contract however estimated to return in at “just under $2 billion”.

That consists of each the 8km of recent rail to Byford, elevating sections of current observe to facilitate the removing of 12 degree crossings in Victoria Park, Cannington and Armadale in addition to developing or rebuilding six stations.

The Commonwealth Government has pledged $1.02 billion in the direction of the mission, with the McGowan Government to fund the remaining price.

In a shock transfer on Sunday, Mr McGowan and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti introduced practically all the Armadale Line – which additionally carries the Australind Train to Bunbury – can be shuttered for 18 months from early 2023.

Mr Love mentioned the shutdown of a key piece of public transport infrastructure – which averages 20,000 boardings every week day – would trigger “traffic chaos” in an space that was “already under stress”.

He additionally forged doubt on the time required to finish the deliberate works.

“Anybody that thinks that this this program will be delivered in 18 months, I think is delusional,” Mr Love mentioned.

“It’s already blown out, it’s already over budget, and there hasn’t been one blow struck towards the development of this rail line.

“We will see chaos throughout those communities, we will say commuters unable to get to work easily.

“And this will have a flow on effect way down as far as Bunbury because they Australind line will also close during that period as well.”

Mayors of the impacted councils solely came upon concerning the closure on the morning of the general public announcement, which Mr Love labelled “a disgrace”.

Shadow Planning Minister Neil Thomson mentioned public session on the shutdown plan ought to have taken place forward of the choice being made.

“This is another example where we have a government that gets the cart before the horse with respect to community engagement for a major project,” Mr Thomson mentioned.

“There’s absolutely no evidence that the changes being proposed to the Armadale Line are going to result in better community amenity.

“There’s a great concern that transport engineers now control the planning process in Western Australia.”

The McGowan Government has argued {that a} single 18-month closure would permit the works to be accomplished extra shortly and extra safely than a rolling schedule of extra focused shutdowns, which Ms Saffitoi mentioned would take “at least two to three years”.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr McGowan mentioned the shutdown had been introduced a yr forward of time to permit time for the group to arrange.

“And so we can work out what the alternative public transport arrangements are over that period of time in consultation with the community,” the Premier mentioned.

“Now these are largely engineering decisions. I am not an engineer but I take the advice of the engineers as to what is the safest way of achieving the outcome.”