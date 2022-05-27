Armed assailants kill about 50 people in eastern Burkina Faso

It was not instantly clear who was behind the assault on Wednesday towards residents of the agricultural commune of Madjoari, mentioned Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region.

The victims had been touring to a city within the close by commune of Pama, near the borders with Benin and Togo, Yameogo mentioned in an announcement.

Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and ISIS have overrun swathes of Burkina Faso lately, a part of a wider insurgency throughout West Africa’s semi-arid Sahel area.

The violence has expanded and intensified prior to now decade, killing 1000’s of civilians every year.