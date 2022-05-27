Armed assailants kill about 50 people in eastern Burkina Faso
It was not instantly clear who was behind the assault on Wednesday towards residents of the agricultural commune of Madjoari, mentioned Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region.
The victims had been touring to a city within the close by commune of Pama, near the borders with Benin and Togo, Yameogo mentioned in an announcement.
Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and ISIS have overrun swathes of Burkina Faso lately, a part of a wider insurgency throughout West Africa’s semi-arid Sahel area.
The violence has expanded and intensified prior to now decade, killing 1000’s of civilians every year.
The battle is now spilling over into coastal West African nations like Benin and Togo. Eight troopers had been killed and 13 wounded in northern Togo this month in what was seemingly the primary lethal raid in Togo by Islamist militants.
Wednesday’s assault in Burkina Faso adopted two others this month in Madjoari. One killed 17 civilians and one other killed 11 troopers.
Army officers offended about worsening militant assaults overthrew Burkina Faso’s president in January and vowed to enhance safety, however ranges of violence have remained excessive.