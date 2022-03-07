Armed Intruder Prompts Lockdown at Joint Base Andrews as Vice President Lands
The navy base in Maryland that the president and the vice chairman use to journey to and from Washington was placed on lockdown on Sunday night time when two individuals, a minimum of one among whom was armed, bypassed a safety checkpoint at in regards to the time that Vice President Kamala Harris and 4 Cabinet members landed there, navy officers stated.
The two individuals drove by the checkpoint on the primary gate and “failed to adhere to commands of security personnel,” Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Md., stated in a statement on Sunday night time.
The authorities on the base, within the Maryland suburbs of Washington, stopped the intruders’ automobile with “barriers,” however they fled, the assertion stated. One of them was apprehended, and hours later, after a full sweep of the bottom, officials said that they had discovered proof the second intruder had “departed the installation.”
“We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired,” the bottom stated within the assertion. The authorities didn’t establish the one that was apprehended.
Ms. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have been safely flown off the bottom on Marine Two, the vice-presidential helicopter, though it was unclear in the event that they left earlier than or after they heard in regards to the lockdown, in keeping with reporters who had simply traveled to Selma, Ala., with Ms. Harris.
Police officers searched the grounds and the autos on the scene, together with a shuttle containing the reporters.
Traffic leaving the bottom was halted whereas police enforced the lockdown, creating an extended line stretching again from a primary gate. Police autos and helicopters circled the bottom.
Ms. Harris, Mr. Emhoff and the 4 Cabinet members — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge; and Michael S. Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency — had simply flown into the bottom on Air Force Two, in keeping with the reporters who had traveled with them.
The vice chairman had traveled within the morning to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the civil rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
In February 2021, an intruder on the base boarded a plane sometimes utilized by senior authorities officers and navy leaders. The breach prompted the authorities to order a evaluate of safety at Air Force bases worldwide.
An identical lockdown on the base occurred in 2016 after there have been reports of an active gunman, grounding then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s flight to Ohio. It got here the identical day the bottom had deliberate to carry an energetic shooter response drill. The reviews of a gunman turned out to be false.
Derrick Bryson Taylorcontributed reporting.