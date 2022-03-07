Armed Intruder Prompts Lockdown at Joint Base Andrews as Vice President Lands

The navy base in Maryland that the president and the vice chairman use to journey to and from Washington was placed on lockdown on Sunday night time when two individuals, a minimum of one among whom was armed, bypassed a safety checkpoint at in regards to the time that Vice President Kamala Harris and 4 Cabinet members landed there, navy officers stated.

The two individuals drove by the checkpoint on the primary gate and “failed to adhere to commands of security personnel,” Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Md., stated in a statement on Sunday night time.

The authorities on the base, within the Maryland suburbs of Washington, stopped the intruders’ automobile with “barriers,” however they fled, the assertion stated. One of them was apprehended, and hours later, after a full sweep of the bottom, officials said that they had discovered proof the second intruder had “departed the installation.”

“We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired,” the bottom stated within the assertion. The authorities didn’t establish the one that was apprehended.