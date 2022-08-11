Armed man demanding savings takes Beirut bank staff hostage

BEIRUT — A Lebanese man with a shotgun took staff and prospects hostage at a Beirut financial institution Thursday and threatened to set himself on hearth with gasoline except he acquired his trapped financial savings, authorities mentioned.

Soldiers and police converged on the world and sought to barter an finish to the standoff.

The hostage drama in Beirut’s bustling Hamra district was the most recent painful episode in Lebanon’s financial free-fall, now in its third yr. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks since 2019 have put strict limits on withdrawals of overseas foreign money property, successfully trapping the financial savings of many individuals.

The gunman, recognized as 42 year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, entered a department of the Federal Bank carrying a canister of gasoline, mentioned a safety official who spoke on situation of anonymity in keeping with laws. The man fired three warning photographs, the official mentioned.

George al-Haj, head of the Bank Employees Syndicate, instructed native media that seven or eight financial institution staff have been taken hostage together with two prospects. The gunman launched one hostage, who was taken away by ambulance.

A buyer on the financial institution who fled the constructing instructed native media that the gunman was demanding to withdraw $2,000 to pay for his hospitalized father’s medical payments. Local media reported that he had about $200,000 caught within the financial institution.

Hussein’s brother Atef, standing exterior the financial institution, instructed The Associated Press that his brother could be prepared to show himself in if the financial institution gave him cash to assist along with his father’s medical payments and household bills.

“My brother is not a scoundrel. He is a decent man,” Atef al-Sheikh Hussein mentioned. “He takes what he has from his own pocket to give to others.”

Lebanese military troopers, law enforcement officials from the nation’s Internal Security Forces and intelligence brokers surrounded the world.

Cellphone video footage present the person along with his shotgun, demanding his a reimbursement. In one other video, two law enforcement officials exterior the locked financial institution entrance requested him to launch at the least one of many hostages, however he refused.

Lebanon is affected by the worst financial disaster in its fashionable historical past. Three-quarters of the inhabitants has plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound has declined in worth by greater than 90% in opposition to the U.S. greenback.

Dozens of protesters gathered within the space throughout the standoff, chanting slogans in opposition to the Lebanese authorities and banks, hoping that the gunman would obtain his financial savings. Some bystanders hailed him as a hero.

“What led us to this situation is the state’s failure to resolve this economic crisis and the banks’ and Central Bank’s actions, where people can only retrieve some of their own money as if it’s a weekly allowance,” mentioned Dina Abou Zor, a lawyer with the advocacy group Depositors’ Union who was among the many protesters. “And this has led to people taking matters into their own hands.”

Abou Zor mentioned Hussein’s spouse instructed her the household is closely indebted and struggling to make ends meet.

Dania Sharif mentioned her sister, who serves espresso and tea on the financial institution, was among the many hostages and had not been harmed by the gunman. “He just wants his money,” Sharif mentioned, standing exterior the financial institution. “I will not leave until my sister comes out.”

In January, a espresso store proprietor withdrew $50,000 trapped in a financial institution in Lebanon after taking staff hostage and threatening to kill them.