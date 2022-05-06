Armed robbers strike Chanel jewellery store in Paris and flee on motorbikes

Thieves armed with at the least one gun robbed a Chanel watch and jewelry retailer in central Paris on Thursday after which sped off on motorbikes, police stated.

The theft befell through the day within the Place Vendome space in central Paris, the positioning of one other high-profile theft final 12 months.

Video footage on Twitter – which Paris police stated was genuine – confirmed one robber with what seems to be an computerized weapon outdoors the Chanel store on Rue de la Paix. Seconds later, three different robbers – wearing black and sporting helmets – stormed out of the shop holding luggage and the 4 sped off on two bikes.

“It all happened very quickly and unfortunately the first police officers who arrived were on bicycles,” a bystander who had filmed the occasion informed Reuters. He declined to be recognized.

Chanel stated nobody was injured and it was working with police. The retailer didn’t disclose the worth of the stolen items. Police stated they don’t have any data on the identification of the thieves.

The privately-owned French luxurious trend home’s Avenue de la Paix outlet is a brief retailer promoting watches and jewelry, arrange whereas the Place Vendome flagship retailer is present process a revamp forward of a reopening within the coming weeks.

Jewellery shops in Paris have suffered a spate of armed robberies in latest months.

Advertisement

In September, Paris police caught three suspected armed robbers after opening hearth on their automobile as they made their getaway from a ten million euro ($12 million) jewelry heist at a Bulgari retailer on Place Vendome in central Paris, the place the Ritz resort is positioned.

In July, thieves made off with jewelry value nearly 2 million euros ($2.4 million) from a Chaumet retailer close to the Champs-Elysees, though the stolen items have been later recovered and the suspects arrested.

Share this text: