Armed robbers strike Chanel jewelry store in Paris and flee on motorbikes

Thieves armed with not less than one gun robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery retailer in central Paris on Thursday after which sped off on motorbikes, police stated.

The theft happened throughout the day within the Place Vendome space in central Paris, the location of one other high-profile theft final yr.

Video footage on Twitter – which Paris police stated was genuine – confirmed one robber with what seems to be an computerized weapon exterior the Chanel store on Rue de la Paix. Seconds later, three different robbers – wearing black and carrying helmets – stormed out of the shop holding baggage and the 4 sped off on two bikes.

“It all happened very quickly and unfortunately the first police officers who arrived were on bicycles,” a bystander who had filmed the occasion informed Reuters. He declined to be recognized.

Chanel stated nobody was injured and it was working with police. The retailer didn’t disclose the worth of the stolen items. Police stated they don’t have any info on the identification of the thieves.

The privately owned French luxurious trend home’s Avenue de la Paix outlet is a short lived retailer promoting watches and jewellery, arrange whereas the Place Vendome flagship retailer is present process a revamp forward of a reopening in coming weeks.

Jewelry shops in Paris have suffered a spate of armed robberies in latest months.

In September, Paris police caught three suspected armed robbers after opening fireplace on their automotive as they made their getaway from a ten million euro ($12 million) jewellery heist at a Bulgari retailer on Place Vendome in central Paris, the place the Ritz resort is positioned.

In July, thieves made off with jewellery price nearly 2 million euros ($2.4 million) from a Chaumet retailer close to the Champs-Elysees, though the stolen items have been later recovered and the suspects arrested.