Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders discuss ‘peace treaty’ over Nagorno-Karabakh

The leaders of arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in a Brussels assembly Sunday to “advance discussions” on a peace treaty over a troubled area that noticed a battle escape in 2020, the European Council’s president mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Nagorno-Karabakh area, located in Muslim-majority Azerbaijan with largely Christian Armenian residents, is the main focus of a decades-long territorial dispute between the 2 ex-Soviet Caucasus neighbors.

In 2020 the simmering tensions escalated into all-out battle, claiming greater than 6,500 lives in six weeks earlier than a Russian-brokered ceasefire noticed Armenia cede swathes of territory it had managed for many years.

Demonstrations have erupted within the Armenian capital Yerevan in current weeks to protest President Nikol Pashinyan’s dealing with of the battle, as he embarked final month on peace talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The two leaders had a “frank and productive” EU-mediated dialogue in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel mentioned Sunday.

“The leaders agreed to advance discussions on the future peace treaty governing inter-state relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Michel mentioned in an announcement.

The course of will start in “the coming weeks”, he mentioned, including that he had confused to the 2 leaders that “it was necessary that the rights and security of the ethnic Armenian population in Karabakh be addressed.”

There may also be a “meeting of the Border Commissions” within the coming days, which is able to handle problems with border delimitation and “how best to ensure a stable situation.”

The leaders additionally agreed that transport hyperlinks wanted to be unblocked.

Pashinyan — presently going through strain to resign — spoke about “preparations for the negotiation process on normalization of relations between the two countries, humanitarian issues, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” mentioned an announcement from his workplace.

Aliyev’s workplace mentioned the president “expressed his hope that the process of drafting the peace agreement between the two countries would be accelerated.”

Another EU-arranged assembly between Aliyev and Pashinyan is about for July or August, Michel mentioned.

Read extra:

Thousands rally in Armenian capital against Nagorno-Karabakh concessions

Armenian police detain 125 protesters calling on PM to quit

Armenian police detain dozens calling for PM Pashinyan to step down