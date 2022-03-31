Armenia/Azerbaijan: EU hosts high-level meeting in Brussels

The European Union hosted a gathering of high-level officers from Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels at the moment to advance joint efforts to search out options to a variety of points between each nations. In specific, discussions centered on preparations for the upcoming assembly between President Charles Michel of the European Council, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia in Brussels on 6 April 2022.

The assembly between Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, was facilitated by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

During substantive discussions, which additionally included a separate bilateral dialog between Mr Hajiyev and Mr Grigoryan, the contributors reviewed the political and safety scenario and the complete spectrum of points between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a follow-up to the understandings reached through the assembly of leaders of each nations and President Michel, held in Brussels on 14 December 2021.

The contributors agreed to fulfill once more over the approaching weeks in an effort to proceed discussions, amongst others on points raised through the leaders’ assembly of 14 December 2021. Armenia and Azerbaijan will even tackle points associated to prospects for a peace settlement between them.

The European Union stays dedicated to proceed its engagement in the direction of sustainable peace and stability within the South Caucasus.​​

Share this text: