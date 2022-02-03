Armenia has no right to impose any conditions for border delimitation – Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Armenian aspect voiced new proposals on the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan two weeks in the past, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a joint press convention with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Baku, Trend stories.

“The Armenian side has set certain conditions for the beginning of the work of the commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Bayramov stated. “Azerbaijan said that it can start this process, but without any conditions.”

The Azerbaijani minister pressured that there is no such thing as a want for any “creative” approaches to the border delimitation problem and worldwide borders have to be acknowledged.

“Armenia, which held Azerbaijan’s lands under occupation for 30 years, has no legal, political or moral right to impose any conditions on the delimitation of borders,” Bayramov added.