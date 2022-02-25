Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly – aide to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Khojaly is a tragedy of your entire worldwide neighborhood,

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign

Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential

Administration Hikmat Hajiyev stated at a convention devoted to the

thirtieth anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reviews.

Hajiyev pressured that Khojaly metropolis was occupied by Armenia as a

results of a army operation and genocide was dedicated

there.

“Armenia have to be held legally accountable for the homicide of

individuals in Khojaly and different bloodbath,” the assistant to the

Azerbaijani president added. “The Armenian society should apologize

for this black web page in its historical past.”