Europe
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly – aide to Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:
Khojaly is a tragedy of your entire worldwide neighborhood,
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign
Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential
Administration Hikmat Hajiyev stated at a convention devoted to the
thirtieth anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reviews.
Hajiyev pressured that Khojaly metropolis was occupied by Armenia as a
results of a army operation and genocide was dedicated
there.
“Armenia have to be held legally accountable for the homicide of
individuals in Khojaly and different bloodbath,” the assistant to the
Azerbaijani president added. “The Armenian society should apologize
for this black web page in its historical past.”