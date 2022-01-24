Armenia sincerely wishes to normalize relations with Turkey – Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Armenia sincerely needs to normalize relations with Turkey, set up diplomatic relations and open borders, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned at a press convention held on-line on his Facebook web page on Monday, Trend reviews citing his Facebook web page.

According to him, if the dynamics of negotiations with Ankara is maintained, Armenia can settle for the invitation of the Turkish aspect to participate in a diplomatic discussion board in Antalya.

“We have already held a meeting of special representatives on the settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations. And if this dynamics continues, then it is highly likely that Armenia will take part in the diplomatic forum in Antalya. It will be illogical if we miss the opportunity to continue the conversation. It should be noted that the world community supports the process of settling relations, including Russia, the EU, the USA, the states of the region,” he mentioned.