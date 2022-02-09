Armenia submits proposal to Azerbaijan on restoring road communication

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Armenia submitted a proposal to Azerbaijan and Russia on restoring highway transport, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan mentioned through the governmental hour in Parliament, Trend experiences referring to Armenian media shops.

“The proposals on roads have been formulated and conveyed. We have submitted these offers to Azerbaijan, Russia and international partners. As soon as we receive a positive response from Azerbaijan, we are ready to carry out the restoring and building process of road transportation,” he mentioned.