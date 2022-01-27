Armenian foreign minister to visit Turkey after decades of animosity

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is to go to Turkey in March, his Turkish counterpart stated on Thursday, because the neighbors work to mend ties after decades of animosity.

Turkey has had no diplomatic or business ties with its jap neighbor for the reason that Nineteen Nineties. The two are at odds over a number of points, primarily the 1.5 million individuals Armenia says had been throughout the Genocide in 1915.

Earlier this month, Turkey and Armenia stated a primary spherical of talks in additional than ten years between envoys on normalizing ties was “positive and constructive,” elevating the prospect that ties may very well be restored and borders reopened.

Armenia says the 1915 killings represent a genocide. Turkey accepts that many Armenians residing within the Ottoman Empire had been killed in clashes with Ottoman forces throughout World War One, however contests the figures and denies killings had been systematic or represent genocide.

Tensions once more flared throughout a 2020 warfare over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Turkey accused ethnic Armenian forces of occupying land belonging to Azerbaijan. Turkey has since referred to as for a rapprochement, because it seeks higher regional affect.

Speaking in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had responded positively to Turkey’s invitation to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), set for March 11-13, and that the normalization course of was continuing with confidence-building measures.

“The Armenian Foreign Minister and the Special Envoy Ruben Rubinyan were invited, and Pashinyan lastly said they could participate in ADF,” Cavusoglu stated.

“We would welcome this, because Azerbaijan is coming too. So let Azerbaijan state its views and Armenia state its opinions too, and this can be part of the confidence-building measures,” he added.

This month’s talks had been the primary try to revive hyperlinks since a 2009 peace accord. That deal was by no means ratified and relations have remained tense.

In December, Ankara and Yerevan appointed particular envoys to steer normalization talks. Cavusoglu stated the envoys would determine when the following spherical of talks could be and the place they might be held.

Ankara has stated it needs the talks to be held in Turkey or Armenia, after the primary spherical was held in Moscow.

