Armenian warehouse blast death toll rises to six

Blasts ripped by the warehouse storing fireworks at a market in Yerevan on Sunday, inflicting elements of the constructing to break down and injuring dozens of individuals.

Video shared by the emergencies ministry confirmed a smoldering pile of rubble and twisted steel. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the scene together with officers, the ministry mentioned.

It was not clear what prompted the blast, though the authorities have dominated out terrorism.

“Looking at the footage of the moment of the blast, it becomes obvious that there can be no talk of a terrorist act, because first there is some fire, smoke rises, and then an explosion,” Armenpress information company quoted emergencies minister Armen Pambukhchyan as saying.