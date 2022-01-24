Armenia’s president resigns over position’s lack of power

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigned on Sunday, citing his incapacity to “influence” the political lifetime of his nation.

“The President does not have the necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in these difficult times for the country and the nation,” Sarkissian mentioned in an announcement posted on his official web site.

The position of Armenia’s president is basically ceremonial with the prime minister holding political energy.

It comes because the president is on the centre of a political disaster following an outbreak of combating between Armenia and neighbour Azerbaijan over management of the Nagorno-Karabakh area.

More than 6,500 individuals had been killed within the six weeks of combating, which resulted in a Russian-brokered ceasefire settlement, granting Azerbaijan a part of the enclave and surrounding areas.

Sarkissian and Pashinian disagreed on the choice to dismiss the military chief of workers within the aftermath of the battle between the 2 former Soviet republics.

“At this difficult time for our state, when national unity is needed, the presidential institution should not be the target of gossip and conspiracy theories, thus diverting public attention from the most important issues,” Sarkissian’s assertion continued.

Sarkissian was born in 1953 in Yerevan and was Prime Minister from 1996 to 1997 earlier than being elected President in March 2018.

The Armenian economic system has been struggling because the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.