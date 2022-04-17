Army To Review Operational Readiness Along Borders From April 18-22

New Delhi:

Army commanders’ convention is scheduled to be held from April 18-22, 2022 in New Delhi whereby senior management of the Indian Army will evaluate the operational scenario alongside the borders.

In an official assertion issued by the Ministry of Defence, it learn, “Army Commanders’ Conference is scheduled from 18-22 April 2022 at New Delhi. Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.”

“During the conference, the senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans,” it learn.

Discussions on features pertaining to infrastructure growth in border areas, modernisation via indigenisation, induction of Niche tech and evaluation on any impression of the Russia – Ukraine conflict are additionally scheduled.

Various agenda factors sponsored by regional instructions shall be deliberated upon by the senior commanders aside from proposals regarding bettering works, monetary administration, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation within the Indian Army.

As a part of the convention, Boards of Governors conferences of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) shall be organised, the official launch added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is predicted to work together with the senior commanders and tackle the convention on April 21, 2022.

The convention can also be a proper discussion board for senior management of the Indian Army to work together with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence throughout the Ministry of Defence Interaction Session.