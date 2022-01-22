Arnie involved in multi-car crash

It’s believed 4 autos have been concerned within the accidents, with the Predator star “deeply concerned” for one of many folks injured.

Multiple sources are reporting that Arnold Schwarzenegger was concerned in a multi-car accident within the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Brentwood Friday evening.

TMZ stories that the previous California governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon that collided with a pink Prius, rolling over the smaller automobile earlier than persevering with to rotate and impacting with a Porsche Cayenne.

According to Page Six, the accident occurred on the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, which the outlet says is a couple of 1.6km from Arnold’s residence.

The driver of the Prius sustained a head harm and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, they report, whereas Schwarzenegger, judging from photos, was in a position to consult with police and others on the scene.

TMZ additionally notes that the Terminator star’s shut buddy and health character Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld was additionally on the scene of the crash.

While TMZ places the time of the crash at 5pm. PT, ABC Los Angeles affiliate ABC7 put it at 4.15am. They additionally report that 4 vehicles have been concerned within the accident and that it was unclear whether or not Schwarzenegger was driving the Yukon.

A supply near the Predator star defined to TMZ that he was “deeply concerned” in regards to the injured lady and intends to personally check out her.

The article initially appeared on Page Six and has been republished with permission