Arnold Schwarzenegger Transforms Into Zeus For BMW’s Latest Electric Escapade

BMW has put out a particular teaser that stars none apart from American famous person motion hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger. What’s much more attention-grabbing is that Schwarzenegger is starring within the video because the god of the sky and thunder, Zeus. Now, BMW has been very cryptic about what this complete escapade is, nevertheless, we imagine it is the teaser for the corporate’s EV division, BMW i’s new TV business which is able to premiere throughout the Super Bowl weekend, on February 13, 2022. Now the Super Bowl is actually the annual championship sport of the American National Football League. Owning to its super protection and recognition, the occasion has been utilized by main manufacturers for promotion.





Now the humorous teaser reveals a barista wrongly announcing the title of Zeus written within the espresso cup, when Arnold is available in a Zeus to take his order, giving an indignant look. In its Instagram publish, BMW says “Macchiato with a side of thunder. Just like the way we like our coffee in the morning. Catch Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus on February 13.” At the identical time, in its Twitter publish, the corporate mentioned, “Something electric is brewing. 2.13.2022 #BMWElectric” which might both imply the upcoming business is from its electrical/hybrid automobile division, BMW i, or the carmaker may be revealing a brand new EV in its new Super Bowl Ad. Tell us what you suppose within the feedback beneath?

Interestingly, BMW has additionally launched a few different teaser pictures on social media which, together with Arnold, reveals actor Salma Hayek and Ralf Moeller, as goddess Hera and the god of the ocean Poseidon, respectively. This means we’re more likely to see extra teaser movies, that includes the opposite two actors earlier than the ultimate business is launched on February 13.





BMW is increasing its electrical portfolio, and globally we’ve seen newer fashions just like the iX3 electrical SUV, i4 electrical sedan, and the iX electrical SUV amongst others. In reality, the BMW iX was launched in India in December 2021, making it the primary EV to be launched by the corporate within the nation. Later this 12 months, the carmaker may also deliver within the MINI SE electrical and the BMW i4 to India.

