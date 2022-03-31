Arnold spared axe, will coach Socceroos through World Cup play-offs
Graham Arnold has been given a reprieve by Football Australia and can see out the rest of the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifying marketing campaign as coach after the governing physique opted to not swing the axe.
Speculation had been mounting that Arnold was to be sacked after Australia’s failure to clinch direct qualification for the World Cup following defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia during the last week.
Arnold himself was seemingly braced for the information, along with his closest allies even revealing he had been left at the hours of darkness by FA over as rumours – fuelled by federation ‘insiders’ – swirled over his future.
It’s believed FA thought of different choices however in the end deemed one of the best plan of action, with solely two months left till the Socceroos enter the do-or-die play-offs for a spot on the World Cup, was to stay with Arnold. Any substitute would have had solely a handful of coaching periods with the workforce and was thus no certainty to make any enhancements to the workforce’s present type, which has seen them win simply one in all their final seven video games to give up a six-point head begin given to them by group rivals Japan earlier within the marketing campaign.
It ensures the previous Sydney FC boss and a number of A-League winner will stay on the helm for Australia’s upcoming conflict with the United Arab Emirates, the opposite third-placed finisher in Asian qualification, on June 7 in Doha.
The winner of that match will face Peru every week later, additionally in a single-legged match on impartial territory on Qatar, with World Cup qualification on the road.
FA chief govt James Johnson was in Jeddah for Australia’s 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning (AEDT) and can now journey with Arnold to Doha for the World Cup draw on Friday (9pm AEDT), with 29 of the 32 collaborating groups confirmed.
“The board of Football Australia believed it was important that we provided a stable environment and to get on with planning for the play-off phase given the very short turnaround,” FA chairman Chris Nikou stated.
“By confirming that Graham will remain head coach of the Socceroos until the completion of our FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign, it enables Graham, his support staff and the playing group to move forward with certainty, and without delay, to ensure the best possible preparation for the next phase of qualification.”