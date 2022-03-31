Arnold spared axe, will coach Socceroos through World Cup play-offs

Graham Arnold has been given a reprieve by Football Australia and can see out the rest of the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifying marketing campaign as coach after the governing physique opted to not swing the axe.

Speculation had been mounting that Arnold was to be sacked after Australia’s failure to clinch direct qualification for the World Cup following defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia during the last week.

Graham Arnold is staying on as Socceroos coach. Credit:Kate Geraghty

Arnold himself was seemingly braced for the information, along with his closest allies even revealing he had been left at the hours of darkness by FA over as rumours – fuelled by federation ‘insiders’ – swirled over his future.

It’s believed FA thought of different choices however in the end deemed one of the best plan of action, with solely two months left till the Socceroos enter the do-or-die play-offs for a spot on the World Cup, was to stay with Arnold. Any substitute would have had solely a handful of coaching periods with the workforce and was thus no certainty to make any enhancements to the workforce’s present type, which has seen them win simply one in all their final seven video games to give up a six-point head begin given to them by group rivals Japan earlier within the marketing campaign.