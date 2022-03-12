Around 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, Zelenskyy said

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that roughly 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russian forces invaded the nation.

The president gave the determine in a gathering with reporters on Saturday, in keeping with the Associated Press.

Zelenskyy additionally called for a ceasefire to kick off peace talks between the events.

Earlier on Saturday, the president called on Russian troops to launch Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who was kidnapped on Friday, Kyiv stated.

“The demand is simple — to release him from captivity immediately,” Zelenskyy stated.

The difficulty was raised in calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Ukrainian chief added.