Around 30,000 Ukraine refugees arrive in France

Some 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in France, with half of them travelling by the nation to different locations reminiscent of Spain, French housing minister Emmanuelle Wargon mentioned Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wargon advised Franceinfo radio the federal government was getting ready to welcome 100,000 folks fleeing the battle in Ukraine.

France has been granting non permanent European Union keep permits to Ukrainian refugees, which permits them to have entry to colleges and to work within the nation.

Before the battle, the Ukrainian neighborhood in France numbered 40,000.

Read extra:

Russia sowing deep hatred among Ukrainians, Zelenskyy warns

Russian forces cut off Ukraine’s Chernihiv city, mayor says

Officials say 300 feared dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theater