Around 50 Turkish citizens have left Ukraine’s Mariupol: Official

Around 30 Turkish residents are nonetheless sheltering in a mosque in Mariupol and 50 have managed to flee the Ukrainian port metropolis that has confronted heavy Russian shelling for days, an official mentioned Thursday.

“Thirty Turkish people remain in the mosque, 50 have left,” the president of the Suleiman Mosque Association in Mariupol, Ismail Hacioglu, advised AFP.

Speaking by telephone from the town of Odessa, Hacioglu added that one other 70 Turkish residents dwelling in Mariupol are at present unaccounted for.

There had been conflicting reports final weekend in regards to the Suleiman Mosque, which the Ukrainian authorities had mentioned was shelled by Russia, however which Hacioglu denied on the time.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, Hacioglu mentioned the convoy of those that had fled had been stopped by Russian troopers within the city of Tokmak, round 170 kilometers (105 miles) to the west.

“They were kept overnight by Russians and had to turn the engines off to conserve fuel, but they were freezing cold. They weren’t allowed to get out of the car,” Hacioglu mentioned.

He mentioned the goal was to permit them to journey to Uman, a metropolis round 600 kilometers northwest of Mariupol.

Ukraine says more than 2,000 people have died thus far in Mariupol.

The port is a key strategic goal for Moscow, probably linking Russian forces in Crimea to the west and the Donbas to the east, whereas chopping off Ukrainian entry to the Sea of Azov.

At least 20,000 folks have been in a position to flee by way of humanitarian corridors over the previous few days to territory underneath Ukrainian management.

Read extra:

Ukraine’s Mariupol searches for survivors amid rubble

Mayor of Ukraine city released by Russians: Kyiv

ICRC evacuates civilians from Ukraine’s Sumy, provides aid