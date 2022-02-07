Around 6.17 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed On New Portal

More than six crore earnings tax returns have been filed via the brand new e-filing portal

New Delhi:

Around six crore earnings tax returns (ITRs) have been filed on the brand new e-filing portal in eight months since its launch on June 7, 2021, the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) stated in a press release on Monday.

Out of 6.17 crore ITRs filed for the evaluation yr 2021-22 (for monetary yr 2020-21), 48 per cent of those are ITR-1 (2.97 crore), 9 per cent is ITR-2 (56 lakh), 13 per cent is ITR-3 (81.6 lakh), 27 per cent are ITR-4 (1.65 crore), ITR-5 (10.9 lakh), ITR-6 (4.84 lakh) and ITR-7 (1.32 lakh).

“Around 6.17 crore income tax returns (ITRs) and about 19 lakh major tax audit reports (TARs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department as on February 6, 2022,” CBDT stated.

More than 1.61 lakh different tax audit reviews have been filed until February 6, 2022.

“All taxpayers and tax professionals who are yet to file their tax audit reports or income tax returns for assessment year 2021-22 are requested to file their TARs/ returns immediately to avoid the last-minute rush,” it stated.

The authorities had in January prolonged until March 15 the deadline for corporates to file earnings tax returns for the fiscal ended March 2021, whereas the identical for submitting tax audit report and switch pricing audit report for 2020-21 fiscal is February 15.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are easier types that cater to numerous small and medium taxpayers.