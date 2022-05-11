Arrest made in attempted kidnapping in Burlington

BURLINGTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in reference to an attempted kidnapping in Burlington. The suspect has been recognized as 23-year-old Tyler Healey.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, an individual known as 911 to report seeing a girl being dragged away by a person on Middlesex Turnpike close to Great Meadow Road.

Police stated the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their automotive over. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to police, Healey allegedly grabbed the sufferer, touched her indecently and dragged her. The 37-year-old sufferer’s shirt was additionally eliminated in the course of the altercation.

“I’m sure this put some shock and awe through the community, I know it did for myself,” stated Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne. “Burlington has always been a very safe community and hopefully this gives a wake-up call to all of us.”

Healey was arrested Tuesday in Winthrop. He is charged with tried kidnapping, assault with intent to rape, assault with try to commit a felony and indecent assault and battery on an individual 14 or older.

He might be arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court.

Police stated Healey beforehand had ties to Burlington, however extra not too long ago has lived in Waltham and Newton.